An Aberystwyth woman who assaulted a security officer at a Telford hospital will be sentenced later this month.

Rowena O’Brian, of 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 June.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting hospital security officer Mohammad Junaide at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on 29 December last year.

O’Brian also admitted a charge of causing a nuisance or disturbance to an NHS staff member and refusing to leave the hospital.

She also admitted cannabis possession and failing to surrender to bail.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

O’Brian will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 25 June and was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.