COUNCIL bosses have rejected an application from a new company to take over the lease of Aberystwyth harbour – citing concerns over “undesirable characteristics” of a director.
Aberystwyth marina crashed into administration in July last year after its parent company collapsed with estimated debts of £14 million and owing the taxman £1.8m.
Administrators were called in to parent company The Marine & Property Group Limited after it entered administration last April.
The company still remains in administration one year on.
The Cambrian News has widely reported on financial issues at Aberystwyth marina, and in the wider group that comprises marinas in Cardiff, Burry Port, Watchet and Port Dinorwic, Gwynedd, which has left the marinas under threat and staff going unpaid.
It has come to light that a brand-new company applied for the lease of the harbour from Ceredigion County Council in May, which was refused by the council.
In a statement, Ceredigion County Council said: “The council received a formal application for consent from the Administrators on 17 May 2024 to assign the Lease at Aberystwyth Harbour to a brand-new company.
According to new filings at Companies House, Christopher Odling-Smee, the Switzerland-based director of the marina company in administration, became the sole director of three new marina-focused companies formed in early to mid-February.
“Following careful consideration, including appropriate due diligence, the council refused the application on 27 June 2024.
“This was on the grounds of objections relating to financial matters and undesirable characteristics pertaining to the proposed assignee.”
Cambrian News asked the council to explain what it meant by “undesirable characteristics”. The council declined to do so.
Ceredigion did not respond to a Cambrian News query on whether the reference to “objections relating to financial matters and undesirable characteristics pertaining to the proposed assignee” referred to a specific individual.
On the subject of where this leaves the marina and an overall development of that part of Aberystwyth, which had been earmarked for redevelopment, a Ceredigion council spokesperson added: “The council remains fully committed to bringing about improvements to the harbour area and wider town, as part of its economic strategy.
“We are currently reviewing funding options and will work closely with the local community and harbour users once a way forward becomes clearer.”
Plans for the harbour area, first outlined in 2021 include “new pontoons, improvements to Harbour House, the erection of a bridge to link both sides of the harbour, and the development of further retail, leisure and commercial facilities on the north side of the harbour.”
Odling-Smee, the sole director of Marine and Property Group (MPG), which is the parent company of Aberystwyth Marina and other marinas was approached for comment but no response was received.