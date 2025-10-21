AJ Cleaning Services Mid Wales Ltd in Tywyn has won the Excellence 2025 Award for UK Cleaning Services.
It was awarded by E2 Media for outstanding performance and professionalism in cleaning services across the UK.
In 2024, AJ Cleaning Services took second place in the Best Newcomer category with the Domestic Cleaning Business Network – a significant achievement for a newly established business.
Sharing his excitement about the recent win, Company Director Alex Folkes said: "I’m so happy we’ve won another award within just two years of starting the business. It’s a huge milestone for us, and I want to say a big thank you to our amazing customers for their continued support, and to our fantastic staff for all their hard work."
