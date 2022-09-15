Council reveals arrangements for Monday ahead of Queen’s funeral

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Friday 16th September 2022 9:30 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Gwynedd Council
(Gwynedd Council )

Schools will close but funerals will go ahead on Monday, Gwynedd Council has announced.

The council has announced all of the arrangements for services in the county on Monday, 19 September, ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

A Bank Holiday has been authorised for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and all Gwynedd Council offices will be closed.

Waste and recycling collections will continue as usual, as will essential care services.

The crematorium in Bangor will operate as normal and interments at council-run cemeteries will go ahead as planned.

However, the following will be closed:

Schools

Recycling centres and banks

Libraries and archives

Phone – Galw Gwynedd

Siopau Gwynedd

Registry offices

Leisure centres

