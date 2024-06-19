Bangor and Dyffryn Ogwen bus services will change from 30 June, following a Gwynedd Council review.
The new G8 will operate between Bethesda – Tregarth – Bangor – Tesco, replacing the 67.
The G9 replaces the 78 on the Maesgeirchen – Bangor route, which also extends to Tesco Extra, Caernarfon Road, Bangor. The G8 and G9 Arriva services are contracted to the council.
The G10 Mynydd Llandygai – Bangor – Tesco Extra service will now pass Bangor University's main buildings and Coleg Normal.
The changes follow feedback and requests. It is hoped the changes will maintain and increase usage, in turn making the services viable and sustainable in the future.
As part of the changes, standard ticket pricing will be introduced.
Visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/bus for more information.