CEREDIGION County Council is unlikely to purchase a closed nursery in Cellan to boost provision in the area, a report has said.
In a report to be put before cabinet members on Tuesday, 5 September, it was noted that members of Learning Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee had recommended that council officers “explore options to lease or purchase ‘Y Dyfodol’ in Cellan, given the need for childcare provision in the area”.
However, the cabinet report says: “It was reported that the local authority had no funding to secure the provision and the small amount per head from Flying Start programme was to fund childcare provision.
“In addition, Flying Start’s terms are specific and allocation of funding is dependent on the postcode of the child’s address and whether it is within a Lower Super Output Area (LSOA). Officers explained that considering the purchase of the facility in Cellan would not meet the need or demand.”