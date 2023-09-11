Gwynedd Council is asking residents to put out their bins as usual this week, despite some workers going on strike.
Members of the Unite union will take part in industrial action from today, Monday, 11 September, until Sunday, 17 September over wage awards negotiated nationally throughout the UK.
Gwynedd Council say it is possible that waste and recycling collections will be affected during this period, but a statement on social media says: "Please put your bins and recycling carts etc out as usual on their normal collection days, but if collection has not taken place by the end of the day, please bring bins and carts from the collection point as it will not be possible complete any collections that have been missed during the week."
In an earlier statement, released last Friday, Gwynedd Council said it foresees possible disruption to some services, but are unsure what the extent of this week's industrial action will be.
The statement reads: “We also note that we won’t necessarily be aware of the full effects of the strike action until it begins and we are working hard to reduce the effects of the action on the county’s communities,” the statement adds.
“The council apologises for any inconvenience caused and we thank the public in advance for their patience should some services normally provided by the Environment, Highways, Engineering and YGC Departments not be available.
The council’s recycling centres are expected to be open as usual during this period. Details of the locations, opening hours and how to book a slot are available on the council website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/RecyclingCentres. Appointments can also be made via the apGwynedd app.
It is possible for other services to be affected during the week, including the emptying of street litter bins, the council added.
Other essential services such as care, residential homes, schools and the crematorium will not be impacted by this industrial action. These services will carry on as normal.
The council has also come to an agreement with the union that services will be provided in an emergency situation.
“Every effort will be made by the council to share updates regarding the services affected by industrial action during the week. Information will be published on Cyngor Gwynedd’s social media accounts and www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru,” the statement added.