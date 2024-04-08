Gwynedd Council hopes to turn the county’s empty houses into homes, and funding could be available to help people do that.
The council say they want to hear from you if you own or are considering buying a property that has been empty for six months or more.
“You may be eligible for a grant or loan to help with renovation costs from Cyngor Gwynedd or Welsh Government,” a council spokesperson said.
“Houses that stand empty can cause nuisance and damage to neighbouring houses.
“They are also a waste because they could be used as homes.
“We can advise owners of empty houses to help them bring the house back into use.”
The spokesperson added: “If the owner refuses to bring the house into use or fails to repair it, Gwynedd Council can serve a notice on the owner to carry out repairs, and carry out the works itself if the owner fails to do so.
“The council can also force the sale of the house to repay certain debts owed to the council.”