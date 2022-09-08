Council seeks decision on public consultation to raise second home premium to 300%
Subscribe newsletter
The next step in a process which could lead to council tax premiums for second homes and long-term empty properties in Gwynedd rise to 300 percent is to be discussed in Caernarfon.
Gwynedd Council’s cabinet will discuss the idea of holding a public consultation on the possible proposal to raise the premium beyond 100 per cent up to 300per cent for the financial year 2023/24 on Tuesday, 13 September.
The full council has to make an annual decision on the premium rate, but to comply with legal requirements, if the council wants to increase the premium level, the public must be consulted on the proposal first.
The council is also seeking agreement to delegate powers to its head of finance in consultation with the head of legal services so it can prepare the public consultation package.
For the financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23, Gwynedd has charged a council tax premium of 100 per cent, the highest sum allowed under the law for those financial years. However, legislative changes mean the council can charge a premium of up to 300 per cent from 1 April, 2023. This was allowed though the Council Tax Long-Term Empty Dwellings and Dwellings Occupied Periodically (Wales) Regulations of 2022, which came into force in March 2022. It is part of a wider package of changes announced by the Welsh Government to tackle the issue of second homes and unaffordable housing faced by many communities in Wales.
The were set out in the Cooperation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
The measures aim to address the shortage of affordable housing within Gwynedd and the high number of second homes – considered among the Council’s “top priorities.”
The cabinet’s decision for a public consultation is sought so that “appropriate action” over the premium can be taken, the council agenda reads.
The same meeting will also see the cabinet discuss a number of issues including the request to approve and adopt the Agreed Syllabus for Religion, Values and Ethics, Amending the Council’s Welsh Language Policy as well as health and safety, employment, finance and education and other matters.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |