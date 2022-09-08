For the financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23, Gwynedd has charged a council tax premium of 100 per cent, the highest sum allowed under the law for those financial years. However, legislative changes mean the council can charge a premium of up to 300 per cent from 1 April, 2023. This was allowed though the Council Tax Long-Term Empty Dwellings and Dwellings Occupied Periodically (Wales) Regulations of 2022, which came into force in March 2022. It is part of a wider package of changes announced by the Welsh Government to tackle the issue of second homes and unaffordable housing faced by many communities in Wales.