Council supports women in sport

Gwynedd Council has offered its support to women in sport.

Ahead of International Women’s Day today, Cllr Judith Humphreys asked for full council to support the professionalisation of women‘s sport so they have the same opportunities and pay as men.

Only in January this year, the Welsh Rugby Union announced that, for the first time in the history of the game, 12 women received full-time professional contracts. However, women‘s wages within rugby are much lower than men’s.

Cll Humphreys said it was s a step in the right direction, but disparity persists.

“I’ve been in contact with Professor Laura McAllister of Cardiff University, who has direct experience, as a former Wales international football player. Her expertise has been a real eye opener.

“Likewise, hearing Victoria Ward, chief executive of the Welsh Sports Association talk about some players, in particular the flanker of the Welsh women‘s rugby team, Alisha Butchers, is heartbreaking.

“Alisha felt the need to turn to a public fundraising appeal to pay for surgery after she was injured on the rugby pitch. Victoria Ward says we would never see a player from the men’s team having to turn to a crowd funder appeal to pay for surgery after an injury!”

Teleri Wyn Davies, 24, is from Bala. Last November she made the difficult decision to quit playing semi-professionally for Sale Sharks RFC in Manchester. One of the reasons for that was the increasing pressure on her as she studied to train as a lawyer while at the same time travelling to Manchester to train three times a week, and with the Welsh squad in Cardiff.

“There were not enough hours in the day,” said Teleri. “Ultimately trying to keep juggling all those balls in the air was extremely hard, and I had to make a decision which career path I wanted to pursue.

“The reality is, had I been offered a professional contract to play for the Welsh women’s rugby team earlier in my career, I probably would have accepted that offer.

“It has been a daunting task to try and study to become a qualified lawyer for the last six years, whilst at the same time, training and playing for both rugby teams.

But Teleri sees light at the end of the tunnel.

"The new contracts are definitely a step in the right direction, but many of the women who have accepted the contracts are still forced to work, due to the low wages. Paying the monthly petrol bill, last year, was a very scary experience, because so much of my money went on travel costs.

"There is a need to continue to press for change to achieve greater equality and fairness for women in sport."

Fortunately for Caernarfon Rugby Club, the youth section benefits from Teleri coaching the under 7’s team now.

Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Chair, Elin Walker Jones added: "There are many areas of sport where women are under-achieving and under-represented. I totally agree with Judith’s call that sports boards at all levels need women to represent other women.

“Ensuring that there are suitable facilities for women‘s sports, especially in football and rugby, is also crucial."

Cllr Humphreys said finally: “I sincerely hope our governments will hear Gwynedd Council’s call. Our stance is for justice and equality. I am proud that everyone across the political spectrum showed their support, for the benefit of women in sports across Wales.”