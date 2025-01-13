It is planning to make £8.6 million of savings in 2025-26 to help offset some of these pressures, although some of the measures will be increases to fees and charges rather than cuts. They include reducing domiciliary care visits to people’s homes from four visits to three per day in some instances, cutting school patrols from 32 to 20, increasing school meal charges in secondary schools, and transferring the management of public toilets to other organisations.