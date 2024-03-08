It is believed that the cost of maintaining services for next year will rise by around £22.7 million, and funding from Welsh Government will only increase by £5.1 million. Members agreed to plug the gap through a series of efficiencies, £5.3 million-worth of service cuts and a 9.54 per cent increase in council tax, which includes the Fire and Rescue Service levy. For Band D properties, this equates to an extra £2.82 per week.