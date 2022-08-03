Council thanks public for patience whilst dealing with hole in road
Gwynedd Council has thanked the public for their patience whilst a hole in a road was being repaired.
Sophie Collins, who own the salon Studio 58 in Llanbedr, told the Cambrian News last week how a hole in a road in Llanbedr caused traffic chaos.
The village experienced a “high volume of traffic due to a hole in the centre of the main road,” she said.
“This was reported to the council and Welsh Water back in April and has not been dealt with and now it has collapsed,” Sophie added.
“There is a traffic system in place but the road is gridlocked. I have lost a lot of work today.”
Sophie is pictured with Olwen Lloyd Jones, of Gem ‘n’ i Gifts, whose business was also affected.
Sophie also took a photograph of the hole.
Welsh Water said the hole in the road was a council issue, and Gwynedd Council said the hole was discovered during “a routine inspection”.
A council spokesperson said: “During a routine inspection on Wednesday (27 July) a problem was identified on the road at Llanbedr and a more detailed assessment revealed a hole under the surface which was causing the road to sink.
“A three-way traffic light system was put in place to ensure the safety of all road-users and our workers. Further investigations carried out by both the Council and Dŵr Cymru showed that a damaged culvert under the road was the cause of the problem. Remedial work was carried out and the road re-opened fully to traffic early on Friday afternoon.
“We thank the local community for their patience while we conducted our investigations and the emergency work was carried out.”
