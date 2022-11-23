Council to mark White Ribbon Day this Friday

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Thursday 24th November 2022 8:15 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Cabinet members show their support for the campaign.
Cabinet members show their support for the campaign (Gwynedd Council )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Gwynedd Council will mark the international day of awareness for the campaign to end violence against women and girls this Friday, for the first time since gaining White Ribbon accreditation.

White Ribbon is a charity which encourages and educates men and boys to bring an end to violence against females. As part of this accreditation, the council has signed up to work towards this goal.

The council is responsible for the safety and wellbeing of its staff and the wider community, and the principals of the White Ribbon campaign is central to this.

Cllr Menna Jones, cabinet member for human resources, said the council “has a good reputation as a good place to work and for having a supportive and friendly atmosphere”.

“By gaining this accreditation, we are showing that we take these matters seriously and are using our influence to make a difference both internally and externally.

“By engaging with men and boys – who are members of staff or service users – we can raise awareness and change the culture around ensuring the safety and dignity of girls.”

For more information about the White Ribbon campaign, visit White Ribbon UK

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Gwynedd Council
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0