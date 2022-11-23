Council to mark White Ribbon Day this Friday
Gwynedd Council will mark the international day of awareness for the campaign to end violence against women and girls this Friday, for the first time since gaining White Ribbon accreditation.
White Ribbon is a charity which encourages and educates men and boys to bring an end to violence against females. As part of this accreditation, the council has signed up to work towards this goal.
The council is responsible for the safety and wellbeing of its staff and the wider community, and the principals of the White Ribbon campaign is central to this.
Cllr Menna Jones, cabinet member for human resources, said the council “has a good reputation as a good place to work and for having a supportive and friendly atmosphere”.
“By gaining this accreditation, we are showing that we take these matters seriously and are using our influence to make a difference both internally and externally.
“By engaging with men and boys – who are members of staff or service users – we can raise awareness and change the culture around ensuring the safety and dignity of girls.”
