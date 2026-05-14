Councillors are to visit the site of a proposed 33 home development on the edge of Llanilar that has drawn strong objection from local residents.
The application seeks to build 33 new homes – all affordable and delivered by housing association Barcud – built on land at Tanrallt Farm.
While planning documents said there is a “justifiable demand for affordable housing in the area”, during a pre-planning consultation last year, a public meeting heard that village residents are “genuinely worried” over the scale of the scheme and the impact it will have on Llanilar.
During a Ceredigion Council planning meeting on Wednesday, owner of the nearby Cysgod y Coed care home, Nerys Owen, told councillors that the development would put unacceptable pressure on local services.
Residents argue that the proposal for Llanilar contradicts Welsh Government policy, which requires housing need to be assessed through Local Housing Market Assessments and delivered through LDP-allocated land.
A 295 signature petition called for the scheme to be rejected, while 120 formal objection letters were submitted to the county council during the public consultation earlier this year.
Residents have also raised concerns over plans to create a 400 metre long footpath that would connect the development to the rest of the village.
Local councillor Meirion Davies said the application had caused a lot of anxiety in the community.
Developer, Sion Jenkins, also spoke at the meeting and said that there was strong evidence from Barcud Housing Association and Ceredigion County Council that shows the need for affordable housing in the area.
Cllr Marc Davies told the meeting: “We need affordable housing. These are 100 per cent affordable housing.”
The application was recommended for refusal, but during the meeting Cllr Rhodri Davies proposed a site visit, which fellow members of the committee agreed with.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.