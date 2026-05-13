Councillors have rejected plans for a £12 million redevelopment of the Belle Vue Royal Hotel.
The landmark Aberystwyth seafront hotel suffered fire damage following an arson attack at the neighbouring Belgrave Hotel in July 2018.
Plans were lodged last year to reinstate the Belle Vue and transform it into a £480 a night “five-star hotel”.
However heritage bodies raised concerns over the design and plans to demolish the rear of the building.
Owner, Vince Morgans, spoke to councillors in Aberaeron on Wednesday, saying: “The fire as you know took out the hotel.
“The fire brigade didn’t have enough water from the mains.
“They dropped a generator and a pump on the slip and pumped all the water from the sea into the Belle Vue to keep it under control
“When it was handed back to me it was in a terrible condition. I haven’t done anything to it you’re quite right. I boarded it up. We have had a number of break ins over the years. The police are refusing to go in there because it's in a poor state. There's been four occasions where it's been torched. The insurers won't insure it any more.
“The back end is in a terrible condition. Moving forward, you need to see it before you make a decision.
“I am calling on your councillors to have a look at it before you make a decision.”
Recommended the refusal, Sarah Groves Phillips from Ceredigion’s planning department said the front needed to be ‘less bulky’ and that the dormer windows at the top of the building were not acceptable, adding: “As a planning department we're not advocating a return to Victorian days on the promenade.
“We welcome modern design providing it is heritage led.
“Preservation of the building is priority and viability comes second
“The design in front of us is not heritage led and it does not meet the legislation.”
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