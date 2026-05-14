Contentious plans to relocate 47 caravan pitches to a small village near the Ceredigion seaside town of New Quay, which were recommended for refusal have again been deferred by council planners.
In an application recommended for refusal at the May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Vale Holiday Parks Ltd seeks to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, Maenygroes.
A supporting statement accompanying the application planning said the 47 extra caravans “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park”.
New Quay Town Council has not discussed the scheme due to not being in quorate after a number of councillors declared an interest, but local community council Llanllwchaearn is opposing the scheme which it says “would double the area of the site” for a long list of reasons, concluding: “The council recognised the strong opinion expressed by the residents of Maen-y-groes against this application.”
Since the application was lodged last year, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme, with many concerns raised on the council’s planning portal, including road safety, impact on residents, impacts on wastewater infrastructure, and claims it would be a “massive overdevelopment”.
The application was previously recommended for refusal at the March committee meeting but was deferred at the start of that meeting; the application withdrawn from the agenda following further information being sent to members after the committee agenda had been published.
The application was again recommended for refusal at the 13 May committee meeting.
At that meeting, members heard it had again been withdrawn from that committee agenda, in this case due to the late receipt of additional correspondence, the scheme expected to return to the June meeting.
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