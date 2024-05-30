Gwynedd Council is keen to remind businesses there is less than a week left to apply for a grant of up to £10,000 from the Welsh Government.
The grant is available to micro, small and medium sized businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors to access funding to invest in future proofing their business.
The funds can be used to invest in renewable energy technology, improvements to their premises, and upgrades to systems or machinery to reduce energy use.
The grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 are available to businesses based in Wales. Vist https://businesswales.gov.wales/future-proofing-fund
Head of Economy and Community Department Sioned Williams said: "This is the final opportunity for businesses to apply for the grant, and it's a good opportunity for enterprises in Gwynedd to get extra support to help future-proof their businesses."
Businesses have until 11.59pm on Thursday, 6 June to submit their application, or until the total value of submitted applications exceeds the budget allocation.