Powys councillors should decide plans to provide prefab accommodation for homeless people, a town council has said.
Last month, Powys County Council applied for planning permission to build seven single storey self-contained modular dwelling units at a site near the council’s headquarters and a primary school in Llandrindod Wells.
The site had council buildings on it in the past, but these were demolished in 2020, and the site has not been used since then.
Each modular unit will be manufactured oﬀ-site and delivered there mostly built and needing: “minimal foundations and service infrastructure.”
Llandrindod Wells Town Council discussed the application at a meeting earlier this month and have asked local councillor Lauren D’Silva to “call in” the application to be brought in front of the Planning committee following “comments received from the local school and residents”.
Llandrindod council said they were “disappointed at the level of detailed information provided in support of the application.”
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have also raised issues about the proposal over foul drainage.
The proposal is a major project for the council’s administration.
The council said: “The council is currently supporting 31 households in emergency housing under its homelessness duties.
“The new homes will help reduce reliance on costly emergency placements and provide greater privacy, independence and stability for individuals and families.
“By increasing the availability of suitable temporary accommodation, the council would be better able to support households locally, ease pressure on emergency housing and create a more sustainable homelessness system.”
The application has been championed by deputy council leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance.
Cllr Dorrance said: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home.
“By providing modern, self-contained homes, we can offer people stability, dignity and support at a difficult time, while reducing reliance on expensive emergency accommodation.”
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