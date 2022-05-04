Council urges groups to apply for funding

Voluntary and community groups in Gwynedd are encouraged to apply for revenue and capital grants to deliver projects that improve the quality of life for the county’s residents and its communities.

Cist Gwynedd’s Community Support Fund offers grants of up to £10,000, to encourage communities to realise these goals by taking a more proactive role in their communities. The Welsh Church Fund offers grants of between £3,000 to £5,000 for registered charities and a contribution of £300 is committed to local eisteddfodau in Gwynedd, which can be accessed by sending an e-mail and a copy of your bank statement to Cist Gwynedd Officer ([email protected]).

Application packs for the funds are available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/communitysupportfund and www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/welshchurchfund

Sioned Williams, head of Gwynedd Council’s economy and community department said: “Cist Gwynedd grants support a variety of projects which strengthen communities throughout the county. It offers an opportunity for residents to make a real difference in their own communities.”