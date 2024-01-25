The council launched the progressive scheme in August last year and more than 60 two-year-olds in some of the most deprived areas of the county have benefited from a total of more than 2,300 hours of free childcare. The scheme is currently available to families living within certain postcode areas in Bangor (Hendre, Hirael, Garth 2, Dewi), Barmouth, Porthmadog (Tremadog and Porthmadog East), Bala, Blaenau Ffestiniog (Teigl) and Caernarfon (Seiont 2).