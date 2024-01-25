The information will point people in the right direction regarding support which they may be eligible for and ways of preventing difficult situations from spiralling into a crisis and printed digital versions are available. It includes support if people need help to heat their homes, including information about the financial support available to tackle the effects of fuel poverty; relevant public service contact details; information on benefits and other financial assistance for which people may qualify; and ‘Croeso Cynnes’ / ‘Warm Welcome’ venues (warm banks), which are community schemes offering people somewhere warm and safe to meet for a chat.