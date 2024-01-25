Gwynedd Council has created a booklet containing practical information, financial support and useful contact details, aimed at helping people get through the long winter months.
The information will point people in the right direction regarding support which they may be eligible for and ways of preventing difficult situations from spiralling into a crisis and printed digital versions are available. It includes support if people need help to heat their homes, including information about the financial support available to tackle the effects of fuel poverty; relevant public service contact details; information on benefits and other financial assistance for which people may qualify; and ‘Croeso Cynnes’ / ‘Warm Welcome’ venues (warm banks), which are community schemes offering people somewhere warm and safe to meet for a chat.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: “Helping people cope with the effects of the cost-of-living crisis is a priority for us so I’m delighted this information pack is available.
“I am confident it will contribute towards helping keep people safe and secure.
“With the long winter stretching ahead of us, I know it will be a difficult time for lots of people within our county. The combination of high energy costs, the current economic situation, the type of home that many people have within this area and the high percentage of older residents means that many people in Gwynedd are very vulnerable at this time of year.
“I would encourage people to keep an eye out for a copy of the information pack, either for themselves, a family member or a neighbour. There are small steps we can all take to keep ourselves safe and healthy.”
The booklet is available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/winter - click on the “Support and advice for older people” box. Paper copies are available at libraries and Gwynedd Community Hubs. The booklet is in addition to practical information on how to prepare for the effects of severe weather also on the council’s website.
Cllr Jeffreys added: “As well as making sure you have a copy of the booklet, I would urge local people to look out for further information about benefits they may qualify for and practical advice on the Council’s website and social media accounts.
“Our officers also attend community events and hold face-to-face sessions which is an opportunity to talk to people of all ages and backgrounds about what support is available.”