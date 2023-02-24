If you are looking after someone else’s child, that could be classed as a private fostering arrangement and Powys County Council might be able to support you.
Private fostering is when a child under 16 (or under 18 if disabled) is looked after in the home of someone who is not a close relative or guardian, for more than 28 days.
The arrangement is made between the child’s birth parents and the proposed carer, and often comes about as a positive response to a family's difficult circumstances; but the child's welfare must always come first. So, we need to be satisfied that the welfare of the child who is, or will be, privately fostered is being satisfactorily safeguarded and promoted.
Cllr Sandra Davies, cabinet member for future generations, said: “If you’re a private foster carer, then please let us know. This isn’t about ‘checking up’ on you. It’s about making sure that the right support is in place, and the child is being well looked after, and that the carers can access any resources they may need.”
If you are aware of an arrangement taking place, we ask that you please get in touch so we can provide help and support to those families.
Please email Children's Services Front Door [email protected] or call 01597 827 666 (office hours) 0845 054 4847 (out of hours).