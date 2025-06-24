Estyn is set to return to Powys next month to cast their eye over council proposals on how to improve education in the county.
During a meeting of the council’s Governance and Audit committee on 20 June, Powys chief executive Emma Palmer revealed the council will be meeting Estyn on 2 July druing a discussion on the council’s strategic risk register.
Ms Palmer said: “We have our improvement conference with Estyn on 2 July.
“We have presented the draft integrated business plan which goes beyond responding to the four recommendations made in the Estyn report.”
Ms Palmer explained that the council now had a structure in place to improve the education department and that meetings had already taken place and “actions” were being completed.
