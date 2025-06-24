A Powys councillor has hit out against the county council after a Llanidloes day centre was earmarked for closure.
Councillor Elwyn Vaughan has criticised the council for doing what he calls a “generic overarching assessment” of day centre services.
The review recommendations will reshape what day centre services, with Sylfaen day services for people with learning difficulties newly on the line.
Cllr Vaughan said: “I'm not satisfied that the impact assessment reflects the legal duty as I've noted previously, and what the authority has done is a generic overarching assessment, thus hiding Sylfaen within that.
“The legal duty is clear - there should be an impact assessment directly for this facility and protected groups, and hence that should be done prior to any decision.”
It comes as a review into the 14 day centres across the county, published over a year late, had its recommendations approved by cabinet in May.
The recommendations on individual centres have not yet been made public, but several families of service users have spoken out to see Sylfaen specialist unit saved.
According to the review, the day centre has 13 service users (down from 16 pre-pandemic) and offers one-to-one care and a sensory-based activity programme including soap making, crafts, gardening, cooking and day trips.
Cllr Vaughan states the review, which involved 34 events attended by 357 people and a survey completed by 471 people, did not meet the criteria for a full impact assessment as required by Public Sector Equality Duty under the Equality Act 2010.
Cabinet Member Cllr Sian Cox responded, disagreeing with his accusations, adding: “The impact assessment was completed in relation to the recommendations for the provision of day opportunities as a whole, and does not set out locality-specific impacts and their mitigations...
“The Equalities Officer advised against producing separate impact assessments for individual localities at this stage.
“As each element of the recommendations is implemented, we will seek advice on whether a separate and specific impact assessment is required for that element.”
This comes as Machynlleth’s and East Radnorshire’s day services for older people never reopened post-pandemic, something Machynlleth councillors have been seeking answers to for years.
Powys Council refused to issue any location-specific details about the changes, with a spokesperson stating: “During the review of day opportunities in Powys, we spoke with stakeholders and used their feedback to help shape a new model that offers more personalised support and builds on community strengths within our available budget.
“The locality-specific plans cannot be made public until all affected staff have had the opportunity to discuss the potential impact on them and to explore their options.
"This process is now underway and when it is complete, we will share the full information.
“The new model includes local area coordination, an approach which works closely with voluntary sector and community organisations, building capacity in partnership...
“All people affected by changes are being invited to individual meetings, to discuss the plans, and will be offered a new day opportunity, planned collaboratively, that reflects their specific needs, interests and abilities.”
