Council will ask for Levelling-up funds to resurrect bypass scheme

Gwynedd Council will bid for Levelling-Up funds from UK Government in an attempt to revive Llanbedr bypass plans.

Villagers were disappointed last November when the long-awaited bypass was scrapped in the Welsh Government’s climate change roads reviews.

Now the council is attempting to keep the bypass dream alive with the Ardudwy Green Corridor

Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, leader of Plaid Cymru Gwynedd and of the council, said: “There has been a lot of hard work and discussions on going behind the scenes for some months now to discuss a positive way forward with the ongoing problems facing local people, businesses, workers and visitors in relation to Llanbedr’s road network issues in Meirionnydd, since the Welsh Government’s announcement to halt the investment for a new road infrastructure in the village.

“Following discussions, led by Plaid Cymru Gwynedd, Gwynedd Council officials have been preparing an application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund to develop a package of improvements, called: Ardudwy Green Corridor. At the heart of this application is green travel and active travel opportunities.

“The purpose of the Ardudwy Green Corridor scheme is to submit an application, for around £40 million, from the Levelling Up Fund for a package of measures, including the construction of a new road bypassing the village of Llanbedr. This element of the project will also include new access to the existing aerodrome site,” said the leader.

The scheme will bring significant benefits to a wide area of ​​Meirionnydd and include a package of improvements, to promote active travel and green travel, including:

• walking and cycling safely in the village of Llanbedr;

• improve access to public transport by developing appropriate bus stops and rail links;

• install electric car charging service along the way.

“This is just the beginning of the process, and there is a long journey ahead. But with the political will, we are determined to do our utmost on behalf of local residents,” said Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn.