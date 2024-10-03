Cllr Cai Larsen will call for the support of Gwynedd councillors this week to review the local authority's investment strategy.
He has a motion at today’s council meeting and hopes to confirm that the county’s public funds comply with human rights and international law around the world.
“We see the atrocities that are happening in Gaza, Ukraine, Yemen and Myanmar on our television screens and mobile phones daily,” Cllr Larsen said.
“And for some, it feels remote from our lives in Gwynedd. But for the friends and relatives of some of the Gwynedd residents we represent, who are innocently caught up in these wars, the situation is distressing and utterly devastating.
“It is also extremely important to people in Gwynedd who have taken part in vigils and demonstrations across the county over the past year.”
The Caernarfon town centre councillor will explain this to the meeting that “supporting this proposal would ensure that the council looks at its investment policy and places more emphasis on ethical priorities when looking at the council's financial investments”.
“I must refer to Israel specifically because of the horrific circumstances faced by the people during the past twelve months. Here in Caernarfon, we have seen a vigil calling for a ceasefire held on Sunday nights for a whole year which began almost a year ago to the day. This shows the strength of the feeling we have towards the deplorable situation faced in Gaza.
“We must remember that the Western world has a much closer relationship with Israel than with other countries that have a poor record of respecting international law and human rights. The Israeli economy is integrated into the Western capitalist system, and as a result there is a higher risk of investments from public bodies in Wales making their way to Israel.
“That is why I am asking all Gwynedd councillors to support this proposal. By doing so, we express our opposition to what is happening in the Middle East today and to what has been happening there over decades. It will also underline the belief at the core of our Welsh values, that there is value and equal value to all human life, irrespective of people's religious and ethnic backgrounds.”