North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation was called by North Wales Police to help someone stuck in an abandoned mine at Minera near Wrexham.
The team found the casualty at the bottom of a 10m shaft on 28 September. They had an ankle injury so had to be brought to the surface.
North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation provides an underground search and rescue service across north Wales. Team members are volunteers and depend on financial donations.