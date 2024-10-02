Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has objected to plans for a fish and chip shop at a holiday hotspot near Porthmadog over fears that a proliferation of fast food outlets is having a “detrimental effect on health.”
The health board has objected to a scheme to put a fish and chip shop in the closed Bargain Booze outlet in Morfa Bychan, and insisted that if it is given the go-ahead it should also sell fruits and vegetables.
The health board said: “Increased access to unhealthy food retail outlets can be associated with increased weight status in the general population, and increased obesity and unhealthy eating behaviours among children residing in low-income areas.
“Whilst we appreciate this is only one extra takeaway unit, this would still be one additional takeaway than what is currently available and it is this cumulative impact that is of concern.”
The health board said there “are a number of hot food takeaways / restaurants selling predominantly food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar are already within the immediate surrounding area.”
“This proposed application is in Morfa Bychan, an area popular with holidaymakers,” the health board added.
“We believe the food offer in these areas is targeted to meet the needs of tourists as opposed to local residents.
“As a result, this leads to a high density of hot food takeaways and a food offer predominantly offering foods high in fat, salt and sugar.
“This is of particular concern for local permanent residents where this food offer is available throughout the year and not just during holiday periods.”
The health board suggested “small changes and nudges that could be made to the menu that would encourage and provide healthier food and drink options” including “ensuring there is a good selection of affordable fruit and vegetable options” and a menu “with a reduced selection of high fat, salt and sugary food and drinks.”
“These healthier options would enable a new restaurant to safely contribute to economic prosperity in the area, which independently helps to improve population health,” the health board said.
Porthmadog Town Council also objected to the scheme saying it was an “overdevelopment”, with “too many businesses in a small area” and “too close to another fish and chip shop.”
The town council warned it would also cause traffic and parking problems.
The application for a change of use of the empty building was submitted to planners in August.