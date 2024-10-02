Film cameras set up at The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways’ Harbour Station recently captured two familiar, famous faces walking up the platform in stewards’ uniforms.
Earlier in the season, FfWHR welcomed S4C’s ‘Iaith ar Daith’ (‘Language on Tour’) film crew to the railway as well as the two stars of an episode for the new season. They were Welsh comedian and presenter Tudur Owen and Spanish and Welsh Comedian, Ignacio Lopez.
Each episode in the popular TV series follows a Welsh first language celebrity, this time Tudur, and a non-Welsh speaking celebrity as they try to dysgu Cymraeg (learn Welsh) in the programme.
For this episode Ignacio, a regular on shows such as ‘Live at the Apollo’ and ‘Have I got News for You’, joined Tudur to spend a day stewarding on the Mountain Spirit Service, from Porthmadog to Blaenau Ffestiniog.
The pair were in the capable hands of staff member 18-year-old Mackenzie Diggons in his second season working for the railway.
Mackenzie, from nearby Criccieth, is a first language Welsh speaker, and works and volunteers at the railway part time while studying engineering.
The celebrities were tasked with working with Mackenzie and speaking to passengers in Welsh as they served customers from the trolley service in the first class pullman carriage.
Mackenzie said: “The two stars were really energetic and ready to get on with the job of stewarding.
“It was the first time for them trying to serve drinks on a moving train so that was quite funny.
“Ignacio got on very well speaking Welsh, it was like he was a pro at it.
“There were a few words he didn’t understand but easily enough he asked how to pronounce things, but otherwise he was very good at speaking Welsh and serving the customers!
“People pay a lot of money to go and see these comedians and today on the train I was paid to see them…here at work!”
This episode has already been aired on S4C but is available to watch again online on the S4C Clic app on catch up.