A new ‘footway’ could soon be installed amid calls for urgent safety measures on a busy road in Aberystwyth.
Liberal Democrat town councillor Mair Benjamin is calling for ‘a safe route for pedestrians’ along Penyrangor Road near the site of the old Mazda garage.
She says she has heard from scores of residents about near misses on the ‘dangerous road’.
But Ceredigion County Council has said a new application set to be considered by planners includes a new footway.
Cllr Benjamin said: “For years now, concerns have been raised.
“The absence of a pavement along part of the road, means walkers are forced to step into a narrow part of the road, an accident waiting to happen.
“More walkers use the road now that the Maes y Môr flats are there, many of them elderly.
“Motorised buggy users, those a little unsteady on their feet, or parents with prams should not have to step into a potentially hazardous road.”
But she says it has reached the point that warning bollards and fencing alone, as have previously been suggested, will not be sufficient.
She added: “Like so many matters in our town, enough is enough. I am calling on the county council to take immediate action.
In March, the councillor highlighted failures by the council to maintain the promenade in Aberystwyth.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council told the Cambrian News: “The land adjacent to the highway is in private ownership, and there is a live planning permission for the site that conditions the widening of the highway and the provision of a footway as part of that development.”