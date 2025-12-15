Tesco supermarket in Aberystwyth has donated three trolleys full of toys to West Wales Domestic Abuse Service (WWDAS) to spread a little Christmas cheer.
WWDAS provides vital support to women, men and children across our local community who are affected by domestic abuse.
For many families, especially children, Christmas can be an incredibly difficult time filled with uncertainty, fear and loss.
A spokesperson for the Aberystwyth store said: "By donating a toy, we can help bring comfort, reassurance and a sense of normality to children who may be spending Christmas in a refuge or rebuilding their lives after abuse.
"A simple gift can make a huge difference — offering joy, hope and the reminder that they are not forgotten.
"As a community, we believe it’s important to support local services that protect and uplift some of the most vulnerable people in West Wales. Every donation, no matter how small, helps WWDAS continue their life-changing work.
Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better everyday."
Three trolleys have already been donated with another filling fast.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.