War heroes will be honoured with candle light in Aberystwyth.
Operation Candlelight - a nationwide campaign - calls for people to place LED candles on war graves across the UK at Christmas to show the fallen are not forgotten at this time of year, and Aberystwyth will host its own local event, thanks to the efforts of two local men.
Adrian Hollis from Mid Wales Memorial Project, and Mike Evans who runs The Lost Voices of Aberystwyth, will attend Aberystwyth Cemetery at 5pm on Christmas Eve, gathering at the entrance closest to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission plot, near Ysgol Gymraeg.
Candles will be placed on headstones throughout the cemetery, and the names of the fallen read out. The candles will remain lit until collected on Boxing Day.
Adrian said: “Mid Wales Memorial Project was set up by myself to get memorials placed at military air crash sites in the region, and to tell the stories of those who lost their lives.
“The first memorial I am working on is that of Lockheed Hudson V9127, which crashed at Nant Yr Arian on 10 February 1942.
“Four crew members were killed, two of which are buried in Aberystwyth cemetery (the pilot, Australian F/O David Anderson, and observer, Canadian F/Sgt Gordon Duncan).
“I am still seeking support the project and people can donate via links of which on the Mid Wales Memorial Project Facebook page.
“Mike Evans’ Lost Voices of Aberystwyth, which also has a Facebook page, is dedicated to telling the stories of Aberystwyth’s World War One Generation. He gives in-depth stories of those who served and lost their lives from the town, bringing those soldiers to life again, revealing the human cost of war.
“If people cannot make our candlelight event, a Facebook page shows the locations of others.
“I encourage people who know of war graves in local cemeteries to please take part. Make sure these heroes are not forgotten.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.