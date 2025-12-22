Successful Happy to Chat benches in Aberystwyth have been made permanent.

Two benches on Aberystwyth promenade were designated ‘Happy to Chat’ or ‘Hapus i Sgwrsio’ benches this October, encouraging residents to get to know their neighbours and combat isolation.

The laminated signs were created by Amy Wilkins, an ex-student in the town who was inspired to create them following other schemes that have taken off around the world.

Amy Wilkins launched her 'Happy to Chat' benches on Aberystwyth prom at the weekend, hoping to tackle loneliness in the town. Photo: Amy Wilkins
The benches have now become permanent after a trial period, with wooden signs replacing the paper ones “with the support of the council”.

Amy said: “I’m so happy that this scheme has now become a permanent part of Aberystwyth, to help in a small way to make people feel less alone and just make them smile!”