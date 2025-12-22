Two benches on Aberystwyth promenade were designated ‘Happy to Chat’ or ‘Hapus i Sgwrsio’ benches this October, encouraging residents to get to know their neighbours and combat isolation.
The laminated signs were created by Amy Wilkins, an ex-student in the town who was inspired to create them following other schemes that have taken off around the world.
The benches have now become permanent after a trial period, with wooden signs replacing the paper ones “with the support of the council”.
Amy said: “I’m so happy that this scheme has now become a permanent part of Aberystwyth, to help in a small way to make people feel less alone and just make them smile!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.