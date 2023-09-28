A Ceredigion County Councillor will be running the Cardiff Half Marathon to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance – the charity that helped save her brother’s life.
Ceris Jones, 27, decided to dig out her trainers and sign up for the 13.1 mile race this Sunday (1 October) to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance after her younger brother Calfyn was involved in an accident in February 2022.
Calfyn, 24, was airlifted to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff where he spent 17 days on the Neuroscience High Care Ward.
Plaid Cymru councillor Ceris, who represents Llanfihangel Ystrad ward, said: “It was a worrying time for all our family, and we had to man the fort at home while my parents were with my brother in Cardiff. When Calfyn had his accident, it was during Covid-19 and I was pregnant with my son Dafydd.
“As a family we have seen first-hand the vital work the Wales Air Ambulance do, and we will always be indebted to them. You don’t know when you are going to need the service or who will be the next person who will need it.
“Two helicopters were called out to my brother when he had his accident and if it wasn’t for this service then he may not be alive today or have recovered as well as he has.”
It is the first time Ceris has ever run a half marathon and she said it was a spontaneous decision.
She said: “My son Dafydd was three months old when I decided to run the Cardiff Half Marathon. I knew I needed to get back into doing some fitness, and it was a bit spontaneous.
“I had seen it on the television and my brother was in hospital in Cardiff, so it seemed fitting to do the half marathon in the capital city of Wales. I have never run anything more than a 5km so it was very much starting from scratch, building up my fitness and getting the miles in.
“I started training back in January and I haven’t found it too bad. It was good as I had something to aim for. The heatwave before the summer holiday threw a bit of a spanner in works as it was too hot to run, but I persevered and tried to go as much as I could.
“I have done most of my runs along the promenade in Aberystwyth where I work or in Lampeter.”
So far, Ceris, of Dihewyd near Aberaeron, has raised £1,553 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
She said: “Everybody has been so generous with their donations, and I appreciate the support I have received from everyone. I am really looking forward to the race and the atmosphere in Cardiff which is meant to be fantastic.”
The Wales Air Ambulance relies entirely on public donations to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its four helicopters in the air and fleet of rapid response vehicles on the road.
Ceris, who works as a Cardiac Physiologist in Bronglais Hospital in addition to her role as county councillor, said she was looking forward to crossing the finishing line in front of her family.
She said: “I have done the training so I am hoping I will be able to enjoy it all and soak up the atmosphere on the day. When I cross the line, I am sure I will be relieved and stunned, but I will have a sense of achievement knowing that I have run a half marathon and that I have helped such a fantastic cause.
“The Wales Air Ambulance is such an excellent service, and we will always be thankful for what they did for my brother following his accident. Without their prompt care, treatment, and transportation to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, it could have been a very different story.”