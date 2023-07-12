A DOLGELLAU councillor has thanked hospital staff in Aberystwyth for looking after her during a recent stay.
Dolgellau South councillor, Linda Morgan, who was recently admitted to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth with pneumonia and a chest infection, is full of praise for Hywel Dda staff, and would also like to thank the 111 and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Cllr Morgan said: “A big thank you to Aberystwyth Hospital, Hywel Dda, for the excellent care I had in my recent stay there.
“Last week I had pneumonia and a chest infection, and was quite poorly and in a lot of pain.
“Special thanks to NHS 111, This service is great for advice.
“I was passed on to the ambulance in minutes, which then arrived in about 10 minutes; they were based in Porthmadog. The crew was brilliant, efficient and kind.
“I was treated for the pain in the ambulance, which made me comfortable.”
Linda added: “We arrived at A&E and went straight in for admission.
“The care was outstanding.
“All the staff are so dedicated to the care of their patients.”
After assessment in A&E, Cllr Morgan was moved to Banwy Ward.
“In the Y Banwy ard annexe, excellent care continued,” said Linda.
“The staff were friendly and kind.
“Special thanks to ‘Tilly’ Deegbe Thywill and Lavern Cosbert for cheering me on during my stay. First class care with a smile always. Thanks also to all the staff - total dedication to their patients.
“The medical team’s kind personalities put me at ease. Brilliant care, I was so impressed. You are appreciated for all you do.
“We are very lucky to have a hospital of excellence nearby.
“The doctors, consultants and nurses and all medical staff gave a first class service I was really impressed.
“I will have follow up appointments at Aberystwyth, which I am very pleased with.”
Cllr Morgan told the Cambrian News she feels “feel life is precious”.
“I have had four different cancers and I am very lucky to have had such excellent care,” she added.
Cllr Morgan said her work as a Gwynedd councillor will continue while she recovers fully at home, but by email only.
“I had a few pending requests and concerns for the town which will be dealt with very soon,” Cllr Morgan said.
“I can be contacted by phone or e mail and will attend some meetings via Zoom.
“I will not be travelling or have any site meetings for the rest of this term, but do not hesitate to contact me regarding council matters.”