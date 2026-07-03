Plaid Cymru has successfully defended the Glantwymyn ward near Machynlleth on Powys County Council following a by-election.
On Thursday, 2 July, voters in three Powys council wards went to the polls to elect a new county councillors following three councillors being elected to the Senedd in May.
In Glantwymyn, the seat was left vacant after Elwyn Vaughan was elected to the Senedd for Plaid Cymru for the Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency following the election in May.
Rwth Hughes for Plaid Cymru gained 513 votes, winning the seat well ahead of Peter Phillip Robinson for Reform UK with 63 votes, Heidi Rhiann of the Welsh Conservatives with 28 and Welsh Liberal Democrat Angela Standrin with 23.
The turnout in Glantwymyn was 35.11 per cent.
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