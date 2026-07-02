Strong objections have been made against plans for holiday accommodation in a village near Rhayader – which will be decided by Powys councillors.
The proposal, lodged in early May, is for two one-bedroom units at land to the east of Garmon Newydd at Pant-y-Dŵr.
Pant-y-Dŵr is five miles north of Rhayader and seven miles to the south east of Llanidloes.
The scheme includes a sewage treatment plant, building a games room, expansion of the access track and associated works.
In March planning permission was given to a similar scheme for a pair of units.
The plans will be put before Powys County Council’s Planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday, after being called in by a neighbouring ward councillor.
At the time the application was made the ward of Llanyre and Nantmel was vacant following the election of Claire Johnson-Wood to the Senedd on 7 May.
The call in was made by Cllr Geoff Morgan who represents the neighbouring ward of Ithon Valley.
St Harmon community council which covers Pant-y-Dŵr discussed the application at a meeting on 25 May and “strongly objects’ to the proposal.
St Harmon council said: “The addition of two extra units and a games room represents a significant intensification of the scheme and raises concerns about incremental expansion.
“There is a legitimate question as to how many further units or ancillary developments may follow if this application is approved, potentially leading to overdevelopment of the site.
“This is a significant overdevelopment of the site, particularly in a residential area.”
They also object on the grounds of increased noise and disturbance, that the proposal is inappropriate for a rural setting, it would have a negative impact on wildlife and pose a risk to nearby livestock.
Planning officer Aled Williams said: “The proposal represents an extension to an existing and previously approved holiday let scheme on the site.
“As such, the principle of additional units must be considered in terms of cumulative impact, scale and landscape integration.
“The site benefits from existing landscaping features, including hedgerows and trees, which provide a degree of natural screening.”
He said that extra planting and hedgerow reinforcement” would integrate the development int the surrounding landscape and: “reduce its visual prominence.”
Mr Williams continued: “Concerns have been raised regarding the potential for overdevelopment; however, having regard to the scale of the proposal, its relationship to the previously approved units, and the extent of proposed mitigation planting, the development is not considered to represent an over-intensive or incongruous form of development in this location.
“Overall, the proposal is considered acceptable in principle, as it accords with national policy objectives to support sustainable rural tourism, whilst ensuring that the character of the surrounding area is appropriately respected.”
He will recommend that councillors approve the proposal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.