A MOTION will be brought in front of Powys council by opposition councillors calling for a review into the waste and recycling collection service.
This follows the shambolic roll out of new collection routes from March which has seen rubbish and recycling left uncollected for days on end, causing anger amongst residents.
But opposition councillors will find that when the motion is brought forward for discussion at the Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, July 9, that they have been outflanked by the minority Liberal Democrat/Labour administration – as a review has already started.
The motion is being proposed by Cllr Gwynfor Thomas (Welsh Conservatives – Llansantffraid) and will be formally seconded by Cllr Graham Breeze (Powys Independents – Welshpool Llanerchyddol).
The motion says the council should note: “Widespread and sustained complaints from residents across Powys regarding the reliability, frequency and consistency of recycling collection services.
“That the recycling collection service has deteriorated since the introduction of new route alignments, resulting in a service that is increasingly inconsistent and, at times, unacceptable to residents.
“Ongoing reports of missed collections, insufficient capacity, and confusion over accepted materials, which are undermining public confidence.
“That an ineffective recycling service risks reducing participation rates and jeopardising the council’s ability to meet Welsh Government environmental and recycling targets.
“The particular challenges of delivering services across a large rural authority must not be used to justify declining service standards.”
They call on councillors to back the motion on four points:
- Require the cabinet member for waste and recycling (Cllr Richard Church) to undertake an immediate and thorough review of the recycling collection service.
- Bring forward clear and deliverable proposals to address the failings identified,
- Introduce stronger and more responsive communication with residents, ensuring:
- Report back to full council within 30 days with: a clear assessment of the current failings, immediate corrective actions being implemented and a firm plan, including resourcing requirements, to restore an acceptable and consistent level of service.
But the financial assessment that accompanies the proposal shows that the motion is unnecessary.
The assessment states: “The service has confirmed that a review of the recycling collection service is currently under way and will result in proposals being brought forward to improve the service.
“This work and proposed improvements to communication with residents are expected to be managed within the council’s existing resources.
“Full consideration of the proposed improvements and any financial implications will be subject to the Council’s usual governance processes.”
The statement adds that the money needed to fund “proposed improvements” is not currently known.
The problems with the new refuse and recycling collection routes have been a hot topic in recent months.
It has seen the council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) forced to replace the Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) with Cllr Richard Church. (Liberal Democrat – Welshpool Castle).
This was to side-step calls for a motion of no confidence being discussed on Cllr Charlton’s performance in the role due to the new collection roll out failings.
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