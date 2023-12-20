Machynlleth town councillors have questioned why advice sessions set up by Powys County Council “to help businesses solve problems that may be holding them back” missed out the town, and called for one to be held.
The advice sessions, which began last month on Llandrindod Wells, will be held in Newtown, Welshpool, Brecon, Ystradgynlais and Hay between now and April next year.
But no session is scheduled to be held in Machynlleth.
Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said the set of sessions were being held “to help the county’s businesses to unlock their full potential as part of our plans”, but several key towns were missed out, with Machynlleth businesses forced to travel to take advantage of the sessions.
At a Machynlleth Town Council meeting on 18 December, members said that “whilst the idea on such a subject is welcomed”, it was “noted a lack on Powys County Council’s part of not holding such a session in Machynlleth.”
Councillors resolved to write to Powys County Council “to find out why there was such a lack of a session in the town” and “if is it still possible to organise a session in Machynlleth.”
Members said the information will be circulated to all businesses in Machynlleth.