A play called ‘The Band Back Together’ comes to Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi on Wednesday, 10 April at 7.30pm.
Joe, Ross and Ellie used to be in a band. They were pretty good too, making waves in the pubs and clubs across the rugged patchwork of England’s southwest. They even had a song on Radio 2. But that was all a decade ago and the songs, the stories, the secrets are long since buried. Until now.
Back together to play a one-off benefit gig in their home town, the bandmates find a community reeling from a poisoning and a pandemic. Will the old songs still work their magic?
Faced with the memories of their youth and feeling lost in the community they once called home, it’s time to confront the past so they can make sense of the future.
Written and directed by award-winning dramatist Barney Norris and produced by Farnham Maltings comes an uplifting play about growing up, healing and rock n' roll.