Drop in sessions will be held in Powys to provide support as telephone providers are moving most landline customers to upgraded services using digital technology between now and 2025.
Customers of BT, EE and Plusnet, will be asked to make the switch to digital this spring BT has said, but if you have any questions about this there will be chances to ask them at one of four drop-in sessions due to be held in the county in April.
The events will be held in Newtown Morrisons on Wednesday and Thursday, 3 and 4 April, 10am – 4pm; Welshpool Morrisons on Friday, 5 April, 10am – 4pm; Brecon Morrisons on Thursday, 30 April, 10am – 4pm; and Llandrindod Wells Library on Thursday, 30 April, 10am – 4pm.