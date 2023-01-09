I now note that many wards are electing candidates purely on their party politics or even their local popularity in preference to their ability to convince and deliver all that is beneficial to both their ward and county. We so often note those councillors who frequently publicise their criticisms and complaints put forward in meetings and to the press but never with the knowledge of answers to put forward as an alternative betterment — we need more than just a loud voice. We should note the success of those wards with elected councillors of ability and also with an understanding of the massive responsibility both financial and otherwise of our county council which they were elected to enhance knowledgeable decisions on and not just sit back and criticise.