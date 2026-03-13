Ceredigion County Council members have been recommended to approve plans that will see councillor pay rise again by more than £1,000 per year from April.
Plans to raise the basic salary of all council members to more than £21,000 were signed off by the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru earlier this year following a consultation.
A full Ceredigion County Council meeting on 19 March is recommended to approve the changes.
A report put before members said the council “has no discretion regarding the amounts paid to councillors,” with the levels of pay determined by the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru.
Councillors must still approve the plans to incorporate the new salaries in the council’s Schedule of Member Remuneration for 2026/2027, along with any allowances and benefits for members.
The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru decided that the basic pay of a county councillor in Ceredigion will rise by 6.4 per cent - more than £1,000 a year - from £19,771 to the new figure of £21,044 from 31 March.
Last year, councillor’s pay rose by more than £1,000, when it jumped to £19,771 from £18,666.
That, and previous rises, were recommended by the Independent Remuneration Panel of Wales (IRPW).
The functions of the IRPW were transferred to the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru in April.
The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru will now set councillor pay each year after taking over from the IRPW.
In 2019, a county councillor took home £13,868 a year for carrying out their duties.
Now in 2026, that figure is set to be more than £7,000 a year higher than it was just seven years ago.
The Commission also sets pay for council leaders and executive members.
The role element of their pay will also increase by 6.4 per cent across the board.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.