Many will have struggled in the elongated heatwave that engulfed June and July, but not everyone will have struggled to see because of it.
An Aberystwyth woman has spoken out about one of the unseen impacts of heatwaves, as she struggled to get to work due to an eye condition made worse by high temperatures.
As the mercury hit over 35 degrees in some parts of Wales in late June, it began weeks of daily struggle for Emma Louise Davies, who has corneal dystrophy in both her eyes.
The mum of two young children has to get to work daily but struggles to perceive things, making walking and navigating roads a daily hazard as the heat causes eye irritation and swelling.
The 42-year-old said: “The heat affects the condition, causing pain, blurred vision, redness, irritation - when it’s really bad it feels like I have grit in my eyes.
“It impacts me on a daily basis.
“Just walking from my house to work, crossing the road, missing a curb and nearly falling over, the perception of things.
“The heat makes the symptoms of my eye condition worse.
“I have to buy pre-cut veggies because it's hard for me to see [with a knife].”
Corneal dystrophies are a group of rare genetic conditions causing changes to the cornea.
The cornea is the see-through, dome-shaped covering at the front of the eyes.
For Emma, having corneal dystrophy means her cornea is very thin, and the pumps between the layers of the cornea that move moisture out of the eye don’t work as they should, causing blurriness and irritation.
Though the weekend rain will have come as a relief to Emma and those with sight problems across the country, the Met Office warn of below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures throughout August, with further possible heatwaves to come.
With longer and hotter dry periods predicted to become the norm as a consequence of climate change, the impact on those with visual impairments may become more debilitating as time goes on.
RNIB Cymru (Royal National Institute of Blind People) director Ansley Workman explained: “We know that this summer’s heatwaves are causing real difficulties for many people living with eye conditions, particularly those with corneal conditions.
“Hot weather outdoors and air conditioning indoors can both increase dryness in the eyes, while factors such as sweating, air pollution and high pollen levels can worsen irritation and discomfort.
“People with sight loss or existing eye conditions may also be more sensitive to light and glare during periods of bright sunshine, making everyday activities more challenging.
"That's why it's important that anyone experiencing problems with their eyes during hot weather seeks advice from their healthcare professional, who may be able to help manage their symptoms.
“We would also encourage everyone to protect their eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays by wearing quality sunglasses whenever they're outdoors.”
For more information and advice on looking after your eye health, visit the RNIB website or contact our Helpline on 0303 123 9999.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.