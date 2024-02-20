Ceredigion and Gwynedd councils have announced the temporary closure of a number of roads across the counties at the start of next month.
Ceredigion County Council announced closures in Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Lampeter, while Gwynedd Council have announced the closure of a road in Caernarfon.
The closures are being put in place to allow those areas to safely hold events celebrating St David’s Day.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “There will be temporary road closures in Cardigan (1 March 2024), Aberystwyth (2 March 2024) and Lampeter (2 March 2024) while St Davids Day Celebrations are underway.”
In Cardigan on Friday, 1 March the following roads will be closed temporarily between 9.30am and 10 and 11.30am-12pm: Pendre, High Street, Priory Street, William Street, Pwllhai and Chancery Lane.
In Aberystwyth on Saturday, 2 March the following roads will be closed temporarily between 1pm and 1.30pm: Bridge Street, Great Darkgate Street, Owain Glyndwr Square, Terrace Road, Pier Street, Market Street, Chalybeate Street, Baker Street, North Parade, Portland Road, Corporation Street and Bath Street.
In Lampeter on Saturday, 2 March, the following roads will be closed temporarily between 11am and 11.40am: Peterwell Terrace, Hafan Deg Road, A475 Temple Terrace, the A475 High Street and the A482 College Street.
In Gwynedd, a temporary closure will take place on Friday, 1 March. A council spokesperson said: “Due to St David's Day celebrations, Castle Square, Caernarfon (B4419) from a point by its junction with Bridge Street up to a point by the junction with Castle Hill between 1pm and 3pm on the 01/03/24.
“Signs will be in place to inform road users.”