Councils cancel meetings out of respect for Queen
Gwynedd and Anglesey have joined other local authorities in scrapping meetings as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It comes following an agreement to postpone all formal meetings across all local authorities for the next two weeks.
None of Gwynedd Council’s formal meetings will be held until the week commencing 26 September.
A statement on Gwynedd Council’s website says: “Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II an agreement has been reached at a regional and national level, based on advice received from the Welsh Local Government Association, to postpone all formal meetings across all local authorities for the next two weeks.
“It can be confirmed therefore that none of Gwynedd Council’s formal meetings will be held until the week commencing 26 September 2022.
An Isle of Anglesey County Council spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, council meetings have been postponed for the time being. These will be re-arranged in the near future.”
A book of condolences for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has been made available to the public at Oriel Môn, Llangefni.
Her Majesty, officially opened the museum and art gallery on October 25, 1991.
Residents can also pay their respects by leaving a personal message at the Oriel, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday or 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.
Those wishing to lay floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II may also do so outside Oriel Môn.
A Bank Holiday to observe the state funeral of Her Majesty has been announced by the government for Monday, 19 September.
During the period of mourning the flags will be flown at half-mast at all council buildings until 8am, on the morning following the funeral.
An online book of condolence has also been opened on the Royal website.
