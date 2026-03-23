Elen the osprey has returned to Glaslyn near Porthmadog.
Arriving at 6.23am on 20 March, she is believed to be the first osprey to return from migration to a public nest in Wales this year.
Since becoming Glaslyn’s nest female in 2023, Elen has raised five chicks with partner Aran.
Last year Aran returned late from migration. Elen paired with Dyfi hatched K6/Teifi. but there were no chicks on the nest for the first time since 2004.
Followers are watching and waiting to see if Aran and Teifi return this year, and who Elen will pair with.
Visitor Centre manager Heather Corfield said Elen is “in great condition following her long journey back to Wales” so hopefully Elen will have “another successful breeding season following the disappointment of last year”.
Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see stunning live close-up pictures of two osprey families thanks to the installation of a high-definition camera on a second nest.
As well as views of Elen’s famous Glaslyn nest where ospreys have bred for over two decades, a new camera has now been installed on the Friends of the Ospreys nest at Pont Croesor where the same pair have been breeding since 2021.
Thanks to a collaboration with the Friends of the Ospreys group, the new camera will enable visitors at the Centre and on-line to watch live footage from the Pont Croesor nest where Z2/Aeron (Dyfi) and Blue 014 (Poole Harbour) have been successfully breeding since 2021, raising nine chicks.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, the centre at Pont Croesor in the picturesque Glaslyn Valley attracts thousands of visitors every year opened for the new season on 23 March.
Open daily from 10.30am-4.30pm, entry is free but donations are welcome.
For more information and to see the nests, visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk.
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