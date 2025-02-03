This is the fifth time the popular drinking spot has been named pub of the year but the first time it has received the cider title.
A presentation evening is to be held after Wales’ six nations clash with Italy on Saturday afternoon at Rhos yr Hafod, where the two awards will be handed to publicans Angharad Hywel and Paul Jacobs at 4.45pm.
“This is the first time that the Rhos yr Hafod has won the Bae Ceredigion CAMRA cider pub of the award and the fifth time it has won our pub of the year award,” said Bae Ceredigion CAMRA Chair John Gale.
“The quality and condition of real ale and cider are an essential part of any CAMRA award, but there is a wide range of additional criteria for the pub of the year award.
“These include the promotion and knowledge of real ale and cider; cleanliness and staff hygiene; the role a pub plays in its local community; the service and welcome; the style, décor and atmosphere; sympathy with CAMRA’s aims; and overall impression and value.”
John added: “I would like to congratulate all the finalists in this year’s competition.
“They all performed excellently during the evaluation process, both in the quality of their beer and cider but also in the high standards of hospitality provided to their patrons, and the results revealed that there are very fine margins separating them.”
The Rhos yr Hafod has been in the same family for over 10 years and is run by Angharad Hywel and Paul Jacobs.
The range of real ale is constantly changing but the two hand pumps usually offer beer from Welsh breweries, and a display of pump clips hangs above the bar to promote the barrels waiting in the cellar.
At least two bag-in-box real ciders are served along with a range of bottled real cider. A real cider menu is available with a list of what’s on offer and a definition of real cider, and ciders are also promoted on a blackboard in the bar.
There are several drinking areas including a lively front bar, a quieter back bar to relax in, a function room, a large rear garden and a sunny front terrace which has recently been extended to offer more seating.
The pub has a strong community focus and hosts a range of events and other activities. These include board games nights, quizzes, folk music, a book club for Welsh learners, and a summer beer and music festival. The pub is also the base for a monthly community café which is run by local residents.
The Rhos yr Hafod will now go up against the winning pubs from Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire in the competition for CAMRA West Wales pub of the year.