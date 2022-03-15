Couple’s 1,500 mile drive to meet family fleeing Ukraine

A Trawfynydd couple have been united with family fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.

Gareth Roberts and wife Nataliia, who is from Ukraine, were devastated when war broke out because Nataliia’s daughter, Lina, granddaughter, Albina, and son-in-law, Vova live there permanently.

Nataliia and Gareth split their time between Ukraine and Trawfynydd and returned from Horishni Plavni just one month ago, narrowly missing the start of the war with Russia. But the couple are kept a close eye on the situation where family and friends remain.

Lina and Albina have managed to escape Ukraine, but Vova, who is 45, has to remain to fight.

Albina, 12, reunited with her grandmother Nataliia ( BBC ) ( BBC )

Lina and Albina packed everything they could in to the family car, including their dog, Giina, and left their family home last week, heading for the Slovakian border village of Vysne Nemeck. Gareth and Nataliia travelled almost 1,500 miles from Trawsfynydd to meet them.

At the border Gareth and Nataliia searched the faces of each passer-by, hoping to find their loved ones.

“Nataliia and I are really happy that we have arrived at the border,” said Gareth, draped in a Welsh flag, his wife with a Ukrainian flag around her shoulders.

“And we know that Angelina and Albina are here as well, which has raised our spirits.”

During the emotional reunion, Gareth said: “You’re safe now. We’ll look after you now.”

Emotional reunion for Trawfynydd couple who drove 1,500 to meet family fleeing from Ukraine

Albina tells her grandparents about her escape, and how her father helped pack the car and how he was left behind to defend his hometown.

“We are looking forward to getting back to Wales,” said Gareth, “but we are also looking forward to the return to Ukraine, but it could be months before we can do that.

“We do hope things settle, we are keen to see our son-in-law again.”